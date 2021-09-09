Catholic World News

Pope appeals for ‘fraternity and solidarity’ for people in Ethiopia

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.



“I extend to the Ethiopian people my most cordial and heartfelt greetings, particularly to those who are suffering due to the ongoing conflict and the serious humanitarian situation it has caused,” Pope Francis said on September 8. “May this be a moment of fraternity and solidarity so that the common desire for peace can be heard.”

