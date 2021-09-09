Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory: President Biden ‘not demonstrating Catholic teaching’ on when life begins

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In remarks at the National Press Club, Cardinal Wilton Gregory said “our Church has not changed its position on the immorality of abortion, and I don’t see how we could, because we believe that every human life is sacred.”



“Life issues are linked,” he added. “They’re not at the same level. There are life issues that are predominant. The conception of a child is the first life concern.”

