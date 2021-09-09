Catholic World News

Since 2010, Mass attendance down 22%, baptisms fall by 19% in Cincinnati archdiocese

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Mass attendance declined 22.5% between 2010 and 2019, Catholic school enrollment fell 14% over the same period, and the number of priests, which has been tumbling for decades, was projected to drop another 18% by 2031,” according to the report on the planned reorganization of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s parishes.

