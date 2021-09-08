Catholic World News

New president of Vatican city-state governorate

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Fernando Vergez Alzaga, LC, to be the president of the Vatican’s city-state governorate, elevating him to the status of an archbishop. He has been serving as secretary-general of the governorate. The appointment takes effect October 1, the same day that the current president, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, celebrates his 79th birthday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!