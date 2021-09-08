Catholic World News

South Dakota governor: abortion drugs require doctor visit

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order that bars the dispensing of abortion drugs without a doctor’s consultation. The order would block over-the-counter sales of abortion-inducing drugs in South Dakota if federal authorities allow the practice.

