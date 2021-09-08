Catholic World News

Haitian priest killed in gang violence

September 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andre Sylvestre died on September 6 after he was attacked by members of a criminal gang in the Haitien city of Cap Haitien. The 70-year-old priest was a victim of violence that flared after police killed a leader of a powerful crime gang.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!