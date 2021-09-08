Catholic World News

Mexican Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, declares pro-life law unconstitutional

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today is a watershed in the history of the rights of women and pregnant people, above all the most vulnerable,” Chief Justice Arturo Zaldívar said in the 10-0 ruling, which declared that laws against abortion violate Mexico’s constitution.

