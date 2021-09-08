Catholic World News

Irish bishops to ‘reflect’ on government’s request for land for housing

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has asked the Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, to identify unused property that could become part of the government’s plan to address the nation’s housing crisis.

