In Australia, $1M settlement for clerical abuse victim

September 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: $1 million (Australian dollars) is equivalent to $750,000 (US dollars).



“Previous court awards for general damages for mental harm have been in the $300,000 to $400,000 range,” said the victim’s attorney. “Hopefully, this paves the way for a significant increase in awards of general damages in sexual abuse claims in [the Australian state of] Victoria.”

