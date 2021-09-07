Catholic World News

Maronite bishops call for novena of prayer for Lebanon in political crisis

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic bishops of Lebanon have called for a novena of fasting and prayer for the future of their country. “All we have left are prayers and supplications to God,” they said, as the country’s political crisis continues.



Speaking to the Fides news service, an unnamed Church source notes that only Maronite bishops joined in the novena call; other Catholic leaders in Lebanon “have diametrically opposed political views” regarding the political stalemate.

