Catholic World News

Australian Jesuit explodes prosecutors’ case against Cardinal Pell

September 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on CathNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Frank Brennan, a Jesuit law professor (with impeccably liberal credentials) has written a book-length account of the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell. In a lengthy column, he summarizes his findings, giving an in-depth analysis of the case, and demonstrating that the charges against the Australian prelate were unsupportable.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!