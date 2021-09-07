Catholic World News

Brazil Church leaders back protest march

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic groups in Brazil worked with organizers of an annual demonstrations, entitled The Cry of the Excluded, on September 7, the country’s independence day. This year the demonstrations took on heavily political significance, as a rallying point for opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is lagging in polls in his campaign for re-election.

