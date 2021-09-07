Catholic World News

UK report finds ‘shocking’ failings over child sex abuse in non-Catholic religious settings

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse examined the “Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Methodists, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism and non-conformist Christian denominations” in its new Child protection in religious organisations and settings investigation report.

