Catholic World News

Catholic Charities outlines federal budget reconciliation priorities

September 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Charities USA

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to budget reconciliation, NPR reported that “Democrats plan to use special budget rules to pass new spending without the threat of a Republican filibuster in the Senate. Republicans have broadly rejected plans for additional spending.”



Catholic Charities’ nine priorities for the $3.5-trillion proposal include housing, immigration reform, and the protection of life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!