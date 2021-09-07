Catholic World News

Pontifical commission turns attention to abuse in Central, Eastern Europe

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Hanna Suchocka, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and former Polish prime minister, said that “Central and Eastern Europe remained outside the Commission’s main field of interest” during the first several years after its founding in 2014. “Whereas initially it seemed that the churches in the region were spared these problems, it later became evident that this, however, was not the case.”

