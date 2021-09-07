Catholic World News

‘Democracy is in intensive care’ in El Salvador, cardinal warns

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, made his comments after the nation’s high court ruled that President Nayib Bukele could stand for reelection.

