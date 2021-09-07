Catholic World News

Rabbinic seminary will locate at a Catholic university

September 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We have a program that has a strong commitment to learning about all religions at a time in our culture when there’s a lot of strife,” said Rabbi Mel Gottlieb, president of the Academy for Jewish Religion California, which is relocating to the campus of Loyola Marymount University, a Jesuit institution. “The Jesuits have a commitment to social action. We felt there was an affinity there.”

