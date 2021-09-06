Catholic World News

Rioting in Montenegro over installation of Orthodox prelate

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least 50 people were injured as protests turned violent at the installation of an Orthodox prelate for Montenegro. Protesters had gathered as Metropolitan Joanikije was enthroned by Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije. The situation was volatile because although Montenegro won independence from Serbia in 2006, the Orthodox Church remains under the jurisdiction of the Serbian patriarchate. Nationalist feelings were further aroused because the ceremony took place at a monastery in Cetinje, which is the historical seat of Montenegro’s kings.

