Federal court rules against Catholic high school that fired substitute teacher in same-sex marriage

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ruled that Charlotte Catholic High School “is liable under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act for firing a substitute drama teacher after he entered a gay marriage and stated on Facebook his disagreement with Catholic teaching on marriage,” according to the report.

