Pope calls for a ‘better politics’: the ‘architecture’ and ‘artisanship’ of peace

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 4, Pope Francis received members of Leaders pour la Paix, a Paris-based foundation led by former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).



“At the first level, it is important to promote a culture of faces, which place at the center the dignity of the person, respect for his or her history, especially if wounded or marginalized,” the Pontiff said. “At the second level – that of institutions – it is urgent to promote dialogue and multilateral collaboration, because multilateral agreements are better than bilateral ones at guaranteeing the promotion of a truly universal common good and the protection of weaker states.”

