Theme of US bishops’ Labor Day statement: A Dream for a Better Economy

September 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, writes that “a year and a half after the country started shutting down due to COVID-19, we see signs of both encouraging recovery as well as ongoing trials.”



“There are still many uncertainties around this pandemic; however, we do know that our society and our world will never be the same,” he continues. “In this time, Pope Francis has given us much to reflect on in relation to Labor Day, including his latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, and the initiative with young economists and entrepreneurs known as the Economy of Francesco.”

