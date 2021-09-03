Catholic World News

Lithuanian prime minister meets with Pontiff

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 4 with Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania. A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting said that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, also touching on current events including the Covid epidemic, regional security, and humanitarian emergencies such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

