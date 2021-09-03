Catholic World News

Anglican bishop resigns to enter Catholic Church

September 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Archbishop of Canterbury

CWN Editor's Note: Anglican Bishop Jonathan Goodall of Ebbsfleet has resigned his post, “in order to be received into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church.” A previous bishop of the same Anglican diocese, Andrew Burnham, had taken the same step, entering the Catholic Church in 2010 and becoming a priest of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!