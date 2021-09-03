Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, Hungarian premier air views on immigration

September 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, appeared along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a discussion on immigration this week. While the cardinal advocated a common policy for the European Union, Orban disagreed, saying that the only way to avoid serious clashes would be “to give all the rights back to the nation states in relation to migration.” The Hungarian leader, noted for his opposition to mass immigration, said it “will change the cultural identity of Europe,” and said Hungary would resist the trend.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!