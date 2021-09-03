Catholic World News

Archbishop of Panama decries corruption

September 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Central American nation’s corruption “is nothing more than a reflection of what we sadly are as a society, a corrupt society, which then complains about some corrupt people, but where no one takes the first step to transform it,” said Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa. Two of the nation’s former presidents are among 14 government officials accused of corruption and money laundering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!