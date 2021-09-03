Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for prayers, assistance for Hurricane Ida’s victims

September 03, 2021

USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The major hurricane has killed at least 56 people. The Associated Press reported that “the hurricane likely caused $50 billion to $60 billion in total damage.”

