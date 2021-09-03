Catholic World News
On China, Francis says no to giving up dialogue
September 03, 2021
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis commented on Vatican-Chinese relations in his recent interview with the Spanish radio station COPE.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!