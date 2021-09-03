Catholic World News

Man’s suicide spurred push for more accountability on clergy sexual abuse

September 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Amid their grieving, Nate Lindstrom’s family, friends and other supporters organized protests against the [Norbertine] order — which is based in Green Bay and nearby De Pere, Wis., and which runs St. Norbert College,” according to the report. “They paid to put up ‘I Believe Nate’ billboards, called for the new abbot to resign and urged Josh Kaul, Wisconsin’s attorney general, to investigate how Catholic orders and dioceses in that state deal with complaints about sexual abuse of children by clerics.”

