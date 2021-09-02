Catholic World News

Biden pledges fight against Texas ‘heartbeat’ law

September 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden reacted angrily when the US Supreme Court declined to block the implementation of a Texas law providing penalties for abortion if the baby’s heartbeat can be detected. The White House issued a statement denouncing the law as “an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights,” and saying that the high court’s failure to act before the law took effect “unleashes unconstitutional chaos.” Biden promised to “launch a whole-of-government effort” to preserve unrestricted abortion in Texas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!