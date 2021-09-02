Catholic World News

Catholics denied clean water, toilets in Vietnamese province

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic communities in Dien Bien province (map) “are not granted permits to buy land to erect chapels, so they have to use their houses as chapels,” according to the report. “Catholic villages are not supplied with power, clean water, public toilets, seeds, and young animals as is the case for other villages. As a result, many people, especially ethnic villagers, live in misery.”

