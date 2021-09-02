Catholic World News

Leading Tanzanian prelate orders vaccination of all priests

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 58.6 million (map) is 57% Christian (28% Protesant, 27% Catholic), 31% Muslim, and 11% ethnic religionist.



“We have prayed and asked God to bring us the vaccine against the coronavirus and now it has been found, but we refuse it,” said Archbishop Jude Thadaeus Ruwa’ichi of Dar-es-Salaam. “What else do we want God to do for us? God’s will is for us to live.”

