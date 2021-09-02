Catholic World News

Largest Philippine diocese opens cemeteries to non-Catholic Covid victims

September 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I take it as an act of charity to allow their burial in our Roman Catholic cemeteries during these times of pandemic,” said Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu.

