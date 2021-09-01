Catholic World News

Regular churchgoers leaned toward Trump in 2020, study shows

September 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: A new Pew Research study finds that Americans who attend church services at least monthly favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential contest. Among white Catholics who go to Mass at least monthly, the survey found that Trump won 63% of the votes. But among all Catholics (including racial minorities), the vote was evenly split.



Biden was more popular among Catholic voters than Hillary Clinton was in 2016, the Pew study found.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!