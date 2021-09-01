Catholic World News

In new interview, Pope speaks about Afghanistan, Latin Mass, and Vatican corruption trial

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis granted a 90-minute interview to the Spanish radio station COPE. In previously released excerpts, the Pope brushed off resignation rumors and said a nurse saved his life during his recent stay in the hospital for colon surgery.

