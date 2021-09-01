Catholic World News

Lay professors assume high positions at Vatican’s Latin America commission

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Rodrigo Guerra López, a Mexican layman and philosophy professor, was recently appointed secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America; Emilce Cuda, an Argentine laywoman and theology professor, was appointed office head. Cardinal Marc Ouellet remains the commission’s president.

