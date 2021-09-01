Catholic World News

Bishop Barron: Harvard jumped the shark with atheist ‘chaplain’

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the New York Post about Harvard’s new chief chaplain, Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles said, “I’m sure [Greg] Epstein is a nice fellow. I have nothing against him. But I do want to urge his presumably religious colleagues at Harvard who elected him: Show a little self-respect. Being a chaplain has something to do with the worship of God — and you shouldn’t be ashamed to say it.”

