Church suspends humanitarian activities in Tigray

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020. “At present the current tensions in the northern area of the country force the Church to suspend the emergency response intervention,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

