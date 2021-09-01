Catholic World News

Peace is the fruit of justice and charity, Cardinal Parolin tells Korean forum

September 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State delivered a 36-minute keynote address (video) at the 2021 gathering of the Korea Global Forum for Peace, hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Unification.

