Vicar general of Cameroon diocese kidnapped

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Agbortoko Agbor, the vicar general of the Mamfe diocese, was kidnapped on August 29, apparently by militia of an English-speaking separatist group. He was seized by armed young men who raided the seminary, and is being held for ransom. The assailants chose not to take Bishop Francis Teke Lysinge, who was in residence at the seminary. Bishop Lysinge, who is 82 years old, retired in 2014; the diocese is awaiting the appointment of a new bishop.

