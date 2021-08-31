Catholic World News

Federal court tosses Catholic student’s lawsuit against UMass vaccine mandate

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In denying the student’s request for a religious exemption, the chancellor of the University of Massachusetts “cited a statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops that receiving the COVID-19 vaccines was ‘morally justified,’” according to the court decision.

