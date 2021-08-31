Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke transferred out of intensive care unit

August 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Raymond Burke

CWN Editor's Note: In an August 28 letter, the 73-year-old American cardinal said that he is continuing to recover from Covid.



“I have been transferred out of the Medical Intensive Care Unit and settled in a hospital room where the doctors, nurses, and numerous hospital staff have provided vigilant, superb, and steadfast medical care,” he wrote. “For these dedicated professionals, too, I offer heartfelt thanks, as well as to the priests who have ministered to me sacramentally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!