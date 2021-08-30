Catholic World News

Catholics can take or decline vaccination in good conscience: Bishop Olmsted

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix, Arizona, has said that Catholics can either receive or decline Covid vaccination in good conscience. Bishop Olmsted said that Catholics should make the decision for themselves. He said that Church leaders should be aware that “it is not for us to make medical decisions for others but rather to support the right of faithful Catholics to come to a personal decision with the help of a well-formed conscience.”

