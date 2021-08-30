Catholic World News

Australian bishop removed after abuse investigation

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders of Broome, Australia, has resigned after a Vatican inquiry into his handling of abuse complaints. Australian police had investigated several complaints of sexual abuse by the bishop himself, but did not bring criminal charges. The Vatican announcement of his resignation gave no explanation for his early departure from office.

