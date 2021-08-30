Catholic World News

Traditionalist group launches ‘Living Rosary’ for its future

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The chaplain-general of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) has asked supported to join in a “Living Rosary” throughout the month of September, praying that the group’s work will continue to grow in the wake of Traditionis Custodes. Father Stefan Reiner, in a message to supporters, set forth a system in which at least two people will be praying the Rosary at all times, 24 hours a day, through September; all time slots were quickly filled.

