Catholic World News

New research confirms work of Pope Pius XII to shield Jews from Nazis

August 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A new investigation into the record of Pope Pius XII has confirmed that the wartime Pontiff led an effort to protect Italian Jews from Nazi persecution. Studying statistical data, Deacon Dominiek Oversteyns found that more than 1,000 Jews living in Rome found refuge under Catholic auspices: in parishes, private homes, convents, and Vatican institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!