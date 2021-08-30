Catholic World News

Three candidates advance toward beatification

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has confirmed the heroic virtue of three candidates, who may now be beatified if a miracle is attributed to their intercession:

Placido Cortese (1907-1944), a Croatian Franciscan, whose work with people seeking to avoid Nazi prisons led to his own arrest, imprisonment, torture, and death. Maria Cristina Cella Morcellin (1969—1995), an Italian married woman who refused treatment for cancer in order to protect the life of her unborn child. Enrica Beltrame Quattrocchi (1914—2012), an Italian lay woman notable for her charitable works, who was the daughter of Blessed Luigi Beltrame Quattrocchi.

