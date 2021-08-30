Catholic World News

Syro-Malabars to observe uniform liturgical rite beginning in November

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, is based in Ernakulam, India. The church’s bishops have “decided to go ahead with the introduction of the single mode of celebrating the liturgy, which will see the celebrant turn towards the faithful in the initial rites but then turn towards the altar in the central part,” according to the report.

