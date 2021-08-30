Catholic World News

Federal appeals court reverses itself in favor of NY pro-life defendants

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: New York Attorney General Letitia James was unsuccessful in her bid to prevent the defendants from speaking with women outside Choices Women’s Medical Center in Jamaica, NY. The Religion Clause blog offers additional information about the case, and a link to the decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

