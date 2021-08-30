Catholic World News

In Yakima diocese, seminarians spend summer immersed in ministry to migrants

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Located in the State of Washington, the rural diocese has 189,000 Catholics, with an estimated additional 65,000 migrants during certain agricultural seasons. “These people in the fields are our parishioners as much as anyone else,” said Bishop Joseph Tyson.

