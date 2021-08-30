Catholic World News

Amid pandemic, Philippine bishop declares 40 days of fasting and penitence in his archdiocese

August 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Moises Cuevas, the apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Zamboanga, has declared 40 days of prayer and fasting in his archdiocese (October 13 —November 21).



“The voice of God and the integrity of His sacred word can be compromised when we give in to the temptation of covetousness and pathological materialism, afflicting even those of us who can be most devoted,” said Bishop Cuevas. “The pandemic has revealed that we are not only vulnerable to this biological threat of COVID-19, but also to the contagion of hopelessness, depression, selfishness, the abuse of power, the lack of transparency and accountability, and the preoccupation to personal privileges to the detriment of those who continuously suffer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!